Diversified Trust Co Has $302,000 Stock Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLHR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Herman Miller by 8.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Herman Miller by 19.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Herman Miller by 146.9% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 25,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Herman Miller during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Herman Miller by 6.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $41.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 143.60 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.33. Herman Miller had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 1,102 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $37,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,953 shares in the company, valued at $202,402. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MLHR. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Herman Miller from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Herman Miller from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Herman Miller from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

