Diversified Trust Co Has $282,000 Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in State Street were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in State Street by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in State Street by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in State Street by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in State Street by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in State Street by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on State Street from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wolfe Research cut State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

STT stock opened at $80.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.84.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

