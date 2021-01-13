Distil Plc (DIS.L) (LON:DIS) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.60

Shares of Distil Plc (DIS.L) (LON:DIS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.38 ($0.03), with a volume of 7686329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of £11.95 million and a PE ratio of 26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.99.

Distil Plc (DIS.L) Company Profile (LON:DIS)

Distil Plc, through its subsidiaries, markets and sells spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Limited Edition Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, Diva Vodka, and Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur.

