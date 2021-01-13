discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L)’s (DSCV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L) (LON:DSCV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON:DSCV remained flat at $GBX 720 ($9.41) during mid-day trading on Friday. 107,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,839. discoverIE Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 330.29 ($4.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 748 ($9.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of £644.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 649.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 614.11.

discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L) Company Profile

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

