discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L) (LON:DSCV) Hits New 12-Month High at $742.00

discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L) (LON:DSCV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 742 ($9.69) and last traded at GBX 740 ($9.67), with a volume of 194527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 734 ($9.59).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L) in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 629 ($8.22).

Get discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £647.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 649.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 614.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L)’s previous dividend of $2.97. This represents a yield of 0.5%. discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.11%.

discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L) Company Profile (LON:DSCV)

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.