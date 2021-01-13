Digitex Token (DGTX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.98 Million

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. Digitex Token has a market cap of $8.27 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Token token can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digitex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00043540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.89 or 0.00382763 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00040665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,522.77 or 0.04196672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Digitex Token

Digitex Token (DGTX) is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news . The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

Buying and Selling Digitex Token

Digitex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.