Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) Shares Gap Down to $20.64

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.64, but opened at $18.50. Diginex shares last traded at $18.34, with a volume of 358 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Diginex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.37. The company has a market capitalization of $605.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQUOS, a cryptocurrency exchange for the professional and individual investors; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a hot and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Diginex Access, a front-to-back integrated trading platform that provides trading and portfolio management solutions to institutional and professional retail clients.

