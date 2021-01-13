DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) CFO Lee J. Belitsky Sells 37,137 Shares

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $2,410,934.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,639,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:DKS opened at $67.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on DKS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.08.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
