DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) CFO Lee J. Belitsky Sells 37,137 Shares

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $2,410,934.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,639,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:DKS opened at $67.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DKS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.08.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

