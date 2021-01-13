DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) Given a €16.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) has been given a €16.00 ($18.82) target price by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DIC. DZ Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.30 ($19.18).

Get DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) alerts:

ETR:DIC opened at €13.74 ($16.16) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is €11.54. DIC Asset AG has a 1-year low of €6.69 ($7.87) and a 1-year high of €17.40 ($20.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.