Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) rose 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.13 and last traded at $62.87. Approximately 4,188,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 3,666,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.30.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays downgraded Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.34.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.57.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 332.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,450 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,978,000 after purchasing an additional 832,808 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,959,000 after purchasing an additional 493,966 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,042.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,385 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,343,000 after purchasing an additional 464,785 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,157,000 after purchasing an additional 373,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

