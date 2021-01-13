DIA (DIA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $10.37 Million

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last seven days, DIA has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One DIA token can now be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00003518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DIA has a total market cap of $37.29 million and approximately $10.37 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00029773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00107336 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00062585 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00239176 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000656 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,749.33 or 0.87362415 BTC.

About DIA

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. The official website for DIA is diadata.org . DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights

DIA Token Trading

DIA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

