dForce USDx (USDX) Price Hits $1.01

dForce USDx (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One dForce USDx token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002793 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USDx has a market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $22,272.00 worth of dForce USDx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dForce USDx has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,285.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $486.15 or 0.01339816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $205.66 or 0.00566779 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00047689 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00008432 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00175542 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About dForce USDx

dForce USDx is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. dForce USDx’s total supply is 4,750,255 tokens. The official website for dForce USDx is dforce.network . dForce USDx’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce USDx’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

dForce USDx Token Trading

dForce USDx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USDx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USDx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USDx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

