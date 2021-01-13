DFI.Money (YFII) Market Cap Hits $66.00 Million

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. DFI.Money has a market capitalization of $66.00 million and approximately $106.21 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFI.Money token can now be bought for about $1,710.12 or 0.04909900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00043623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $140.02 or 0.00402023 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00044081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,500.92 or 0.04309267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00013556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DFI.Money is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,596 tokens. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/# . DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii

DFI.Money can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

