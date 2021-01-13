Dev Clever Holdings Plc (DEV.L) (LON:DEV) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.50

Dev Clever Holdings Plc (DEV.L) (LON:DEV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 19.50 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18.25 ($0.24), with a volume of 4882971 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.25).

The stock has a market cap of £86.00 million and a PE ratio of -60.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.86.

About Dev Clever Holdings Plc (DEV.L) (LON:DEV)

Dev Clever Holdings Plc develops and distributes immersive software products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United States. Its primary products are Launchyourcareer.com and VICTAR VR, which are virtual reality careers guidance platforms; and Engage, a gamification engine.

