Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) Given a €47.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.88) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €44.44 ($52.29).

DWNI stock opened at €40.89 ($48.11) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €42.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of €42.85. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

