Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) Receives Buy Rating from DZ Bank

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €21.50 ($25.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.30 ($27.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €19.87 ($23.37).

DTE stock opened at €15.12 ($17.79) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom AG has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a one year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of €14.73.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

