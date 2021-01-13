Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DLAKY. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of DLAKY opened at $12.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 60.12% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -13.05 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

