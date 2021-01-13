Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY)

KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of KAZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. KAZ Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Get KAZ Minerals alerts:

KAZ Minerals stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. KAZ Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $5.02.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.