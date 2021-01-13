Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

IFNNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $42.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 136.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $42.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.20.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

