Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
IFNNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $42.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 136.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $42.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.20.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
