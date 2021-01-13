Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $104.00

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price target upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $104.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.88% from the company’s current price.

WLK has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $90.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $91.83.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Westlake Chemical news, SVP Andrew Kenner sold 5,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $442,819.00. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $355,027.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,649 shares of company stock worth $6,672,553 over the last 90 days. 73.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 38.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 764,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,358,000 after acquiring an additional 213,779 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 390.0% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 245,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,279.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 104,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 96,859 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 75.2% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 125,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 53,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 372.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 58,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

