Derek Harding Buys 5 Shares of Spectris plc (SXS.L) (LON:SXS) Stock

Spectris plc (SXS.L) (LON:SXS) insider Derek Harding bought 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,960 ($38.67) per share, for a total transaction of £148 ($193.36).

Derek Harding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 6th, Derek Harding acquired 6 shares of Spectris plc (SXS.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,504 ($32.71) per share, for a total transaction of £150.24 ($196.29).

Spectris plc (SXS.L) stock opened at GBX 3,009 ($39.31) on Wednesday. Spectris plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,058 ($26.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,154 ($41.21). The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,841.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,632.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.50 billion and a PE ratio of 16.19.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

