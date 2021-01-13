DENSO Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DENSO in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.49.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DNZOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DENSO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DENSO from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of DENSO stock opened at $29.27 on Monday. DENSO has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.07.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). DENSO had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 billion.

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.

