Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,888 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAL. United Bank bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,740,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 43.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 254.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 72,344 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $4,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,876,651.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,917,139.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 264,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,756,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 255,487 shares of company stock worth $9,077,952 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.30. 9,516,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,487,047. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.6 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.