Delek Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) Short Interest Update

Delek Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the December 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Delek Group stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $3.32. 8,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,739. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Delek Group has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Delek Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, develops, produces, and sells natural gas in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy in Israel, Energy Abroad, and Fuel Products. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean; holds rights to oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico and Canada, as well as oil and gas reserves in the North Sea off the coast of England; and owns production, treatment, and storage facilities.

