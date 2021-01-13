Delek Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) Short Interest Update

Delek Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the December 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Delek Group stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $3.32. 8,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,739. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Delek Group has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Delek Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Delek Group Company Profile

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, develops, produces, and sells natural gas in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy in Israel, Energy Abroad, and Fuel Products. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean; holds rights to oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico and Canada, as well as oil and gas reserves in the North Sea off the coast of England; and owns production, treatment, and storage facilities.

