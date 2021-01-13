Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Announces — Dividend of $0.04

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st.

NASDAQ TACO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.73. 328,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,834. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.18. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 42.94%. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.36 million. Analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Ari B. Levy purchased 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $67,988.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 383,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eileen A. Aptman purchased 88,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $658,244.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,781.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 164,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,965. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TACO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. CL King raised their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Del Taco Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.