DeFinition (DZI) Market Capitalization Tops $2.03 Million

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One DeFinition token can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00002346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeFinition has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. DeFinition has a market cap of $2.03 million and $27.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00029466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00108340 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00063546 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00242336 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000661 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,646.74 or 0.88225436 BTC.

About DeFinition

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 tokens. The official website for DeFinition is definition.network/index/menu

Buying and Selling DeFinition

