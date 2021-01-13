DeepOnion 24 Hour Volume Reaches $397,748.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 21% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $397,748.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001311 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000191 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00019557 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,402,715 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

