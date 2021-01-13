Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 777 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,454% compared to the average daily volume of 50 call options.

NASDAQ DCPH traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.09. 855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,126. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $71.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.24.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCPH shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.31.

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,072,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 528,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after buying an additional 106,906 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 564.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

