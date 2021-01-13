Decentraland Price Up 20.7% Over Last Week (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, Decentraland has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar. One Decentraland token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000308 BTC on exchanges. Decentraland has a market cap of $166.68 million and approximately $52.37 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00043539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.07 or 0.00387146 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00040595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,522.98 or 0.04209580 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,946,427 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,494,077,168 tokens. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Decentraland

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars.

