DDKoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.69 Million (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last week, DDKoin has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002928 BTC on popular exchanges. DDKoin has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $31,719.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006757 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002204 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001072 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002510 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000958 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

DDKoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

