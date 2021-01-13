DD3 Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:DDMXU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on January 18th

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:DDMXU) quiet period will expire on Monday, January 18th. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II had issued 11,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 8th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDMXU opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.74. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $11.49.

