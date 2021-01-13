DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,385,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,933,000 after buying an additional 75,059 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,112,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,022,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,495,000 after purchasing an additional 22,715 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 968,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,136,000 after purchasing an additional 77,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 386.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 761,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,848,000 after purchasing an additional 604,909 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.79. The company had a trading volume of 33,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.56.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $52,388.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,753. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $251,061.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,217 shares of company stock worth $797,917. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.38.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

