DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 526,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,213 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Xylem worth $53,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,195,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,530,572,000 after purchasing an additional 958,866 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth about $27,095,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Xylem by 32.9% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 972,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,781,000 after buying an additional 240,481 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,023,000 after acquiring an additional 189,156 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,980,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,309,000 after acquiring an additional 168,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.93.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 7,263 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $714,025.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,507.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $2,205,453.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,141,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,324 shares of company stock worth $4,545,898 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,251. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.50.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

