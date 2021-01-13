DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 13,240 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,514 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,240 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.29. 5,933,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,323,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average is $50.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

