DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stake in Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,081 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Qiwi worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Qiwi in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiwi in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Qiwi in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 30.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. 29.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QIWI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Sberbank CIB cut shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Qiwi from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:QIWI traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,906. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $642.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.07. Qiwi plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $52.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $45.62 by $6.87. Qiwi had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $83.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qiwi plc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

