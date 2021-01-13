DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,111,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601,372 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.20% of Altice USA worth $42,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 231.8% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,074,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,949,000 after buying an additional 5,641,323 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,034,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,547,000 after acquiring an additional 584,670 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 16.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,057,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,489,000 after purchasing an additional 720,171 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Altice USA by 5.0% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 4,194,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,055,000 after purchasing an additional 199,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Altice USA by 64.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,385,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,760,000 after purchasing an additional 930,400 shares in the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Shares of ATUS stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $35.48. The stock had a trading volume of 117,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058,999. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $38.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.99. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 196.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATUS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Atlantic Securities raised Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. HSBC downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.69.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $35,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,132,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.