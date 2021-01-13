DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 54,396 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,707,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 39.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.93.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.51. 210,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,189,961. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $57.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average of $39.94.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

