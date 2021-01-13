DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,750 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VFC. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth approximately $162,390,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth $149,309,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 157.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,118 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 13.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,540,000 after acquiring an additional 585,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth about $24,588,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VFC traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.82. 90,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,076. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -673.46, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $97.32.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

VFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of V.F. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. OTR Global raised shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on V.F. from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

In other V.F. news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,741,043.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Insiders sold a total of 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

