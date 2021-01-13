DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 15,673 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,673 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Viasat worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Viasat in the third quarter worth $66,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Viasat by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Viasat by 303.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Viasat by 345.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Viasat from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viasat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

NASDAQ:VSAT traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.48. 17,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,711.00 and a beta of 1.21. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $74.05.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $554.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Viasat Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

