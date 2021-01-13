DATx Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $220,863.00 (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. DATx has a market capitalization of $303,355.81 and $220,863.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATx token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DATx has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00043588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.49 or 0.00396160 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00042821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.30 or 0.04328686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00013637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATX is a token. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATx is www.datx.co

DATx Token Trading

DATx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

