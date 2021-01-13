Datum (DAT) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Datum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Datum has a market capitalization of $589,879.16 and $90,071.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Datum has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00041223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00045488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $128.99 or 0.00379878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,448.34 or 0.04265349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

DAT is a token. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datum’s official website is datum.org

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

