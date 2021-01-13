Datawallet Price Down 75% Over Last 7 Days (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Datawallet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $125,908.58 and $33.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Datawallet has traded 75% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00043409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.73 or 0.00382314 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00040931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,523.86 or 0.04169360 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00013434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Datawallet Profile

Datawallet is a token. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

