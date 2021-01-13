Datacoin (DTC) Price Reaches $0.0003

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Datacoin has a total market cap of $13,695.68 and $11.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Datacoin has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001348 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000475 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000192 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00019835 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Datacoin

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.