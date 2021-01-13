Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Down 51.6% in December

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the December 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DASTY stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $200.02. 8,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,975. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.61. Dassault Systèmes has a 12-month low of $113.37 and a 12-month high of $208.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

