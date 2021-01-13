Dara Khosrowshahi Sells 200,000 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $10,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at $56,869,493.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, January 8th, Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $5,352,000.00.

NYSE:UBER opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $103.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $59.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,757 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 879,123 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,059,000 after purchasing an additional 34,613 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

