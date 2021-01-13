Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Trading Up 8.9%

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)’s stock price was up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.98 and last traded at $32.98. Approximately 1,233,444 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 900,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaos from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Danaos from $4.75 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Danaos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $817.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Danaos had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $118.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.38 million. Equities research analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Danaos by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Danaos in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaos by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 472,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 36,453 shares in the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

