Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 3,237 Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTAI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,400,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,512,000 after buying an additional 2,167,322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,086,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,098,000 after buying an additional 1,336,466 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,027,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,301,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 160.6% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares during the period. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Compass Point started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 2.01. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $23.49.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $83.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.19 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

