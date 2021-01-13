Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $369,000 Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 73.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,548 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPK. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 75,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,347,000 after buying an additional 15,623 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPK shares. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.20.

CPK stock opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $111.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.94.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $101.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.09%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $772,343. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

