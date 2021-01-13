Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in December

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DSEEY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.81. 1,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38. Daiwa Securities Group has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $5.31.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

