Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Down 67.1% in December

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the December 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.91. 65,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,673. The stock has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.17. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $24.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average is $19.50.

DKILY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

